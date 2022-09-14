'I am ashamed' - Deezy finally breaks silence on sexual assault accusations with apology

According to some of the victims who spoke on a Twitter space that went viral, Deezy gets furious and blocks them on social media if they don't react to his nude photos.

The allegations led to the suspension of Deezy from the Culture Management Group (CMG), the organisers of Afrochella. In a press statement released, the popular music festival organizers said "Culture Management Group has zero tolerance for any form of harassment, discrimination, or violence".

"We do not support misconduct toward women and assure you that we're reviewing all materials related to these recent claims. Within the next few days, we will share our resolution and path forward with respect to our community and in alignment with our zero-tolerance policy. As we conduct our internal review, Edward (Deezy) Asafu Adjaye will be stepping down from his leadership position and responsibilities at Afrochella effective immediately," the statement added.

However, Deezy has been silent on his suspension and the sexual accusations until a few minutes ago this evening, 14th September 2022, when he rendered an unqualified apology to the victims and his followers.

"This apology is long overdue. But it was necessary to take time to fully process and reflect on everything that's happened. I firstly want everyone, most especially the women on the receiving end of those communications, to know that from the bottom of my heart, I'm truly sorry and absolutely ashamed about all of it," he said.

He added that "I did not carry myself in a respectable manner at all and that behavior is not acceptable from me or anyone for that matter. There are no words that can possibly convey how remorseful I am but I believe the best apology is changed behavior and so from now on, I will dedicate myself to being much more respectful and mindful in all my dealings".

"Everyone of you deserved much better from me and that's all I will strive for moving forward," he concluded in the statement shared on his Twitter page.