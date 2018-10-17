I don’t mind Shatta Wale performing at my concert - Stonebwoy

news

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy says he does not have a problem with Shatta Wale performing at his ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert.

Although the 'Bawasaaba' hitmaker was not allowed to perform at the Reign album launch at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, he won't do same to his rival.

Stonebwoy called Shatta Wale a liar for claiming that he didn’t know he and Samini had come to his album launch to perform.

Shatta Wale, in a tweet, apologised to rival artistes, Samini and Stonebwoy, for their inability to perform at his concert.

In an interview on Hitz FM , asked if he will allow Shatta Wale to perform at his ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ 2018, Stonebwoy said: “I have done it before how difficult will it be for me.”

“It wouldn’t be easy…this time but I pray that I find a way. It wouldn’t be easy because he hasn’t made it easy for me,” he added.

He explained that his decision to attend Wale’s album launch was an attempt to bring peace between him and his rival.