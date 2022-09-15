'I don’t think about myself alone' - Sarkodie reveals why he rejected NAM 1’s offer

During a chat on Big Vibes with Sarkodie, the rapper delved into more details of the contract with NAM 1 where he further stated that the entertainment industry lacks funding and wanted the contract to benefit the entire industry and not only him.

“I told NAM 1 I don’t think about myself alone because his interest was more of Sarkodie. I can’t fault him because any businessman will look at people who will be profitable to him.”

“For a very long time, I haven’t been about what Sarkodie can do for himself. I really want the Ghanaian industry to survive. That is the conversation that I had with NAM 1. So my approach was if the guy gets the bread, we have a lot of artists who are already in the system. We can just package them and push them with full force. If we had the money, we can host a big show in America.

“Up until now, we don’t have Stone, Shatta Wale, R2Bees and all the other artists on one platform outside. This has never happened. And it’s because of funds. No promoter can pay all of us at the same time.”

Sarkodie concluded that a singular upliftment would nullify any ripple effect he hoped NAM1 investment could have achieved.

Recall that business mogul NAM 1 signed a couple of artists onto his record label, Zylofon Records. Some artists he signed were Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Kumi Guitar, Wendy Shay, Joyce Blessing, and others.