'I don’t think about myself alone' - Sarkodie reveals why he rejected NAM 1’s offer

According to the rapper, he rejected the offer because the offer covered only him and not the entire industry.
Multiple-award-winning rapper, Sarkodie has opened up on the reason why he rejected business mogul Nana Appiah Mensah's offer to sign him onto Zylofon Records.
During a chat on Big Vibes with Sarkodie, the rapper delved into more details of the contract with NAM 1 where he further stated that the entertainment industry lacks funding and wanted the contract to benefit the entire industry and not only him.
“I told NAM 1 I don’t think about myself alone because his interest was more of Sarkodie. I can’t fault him because any businessman will look at people who will be profitable to him.”
“For a very long time, I haven’t been about what Sarkodie can do for himself. I really want the Ghanaian industry to survive. That is the conversation that I had with NAM 1. So my approach was if the guy gets the bread, we have a lot of artists who are already in the system. We can just package them and push them with full force. If we had the money, we can host a big show in America.
“Up until now, we don’t have Stone, Shatta Wale, R2Bees and all the other artists on one platform outside. This has never happened. And it’s because of funds. No promoter can pay all of us at the same time.”
Sarkodie concluded that a singular upliftment would nullify any ripple effect he hoped NAM1 investment could have achieved.
Recall that business mogul NAM 1 signed a couple of artists onto his record label, Zylofon Records. Some artists he signed were Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Kumi Guitar, Wendy Shay, Joyce Blessing, and others.
Sarkodie was one of the few artists who turned down the offer to join the Zylofon record label. He disclosed his refusal was for the benefit of the greater good.
