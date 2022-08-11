'I got pregnant for a Muslim in 2012' - Akuapem Poloo finally address conversion rumours (WATCH)

"Alhamdulillah full Muslim now 🙌🙌🙌 thanks to the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Cheif Imam on Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board for assisting in this," Akuapem Poloo said after she shared photos from her shahada declaration.

Answering rumours that a Muslim man might have influenced to convert to the Islamic religion so that they could marry, Akuapem Poloo said "some are saying am I impressing a a man, they didn't let me sleep. I had a lot of calls from outside Ghana".

Ina video shared her YouTube page, she continued that "I am not impressing any one. Mind you, my son is nine years old and he is a muslim. I got pregnant for a muslim guy in 2012 and gave birth in 2013. That should tell you I know what I am doing. I love Islamic religion".

According to the controversial Ghanaian actress, most of her friends are also Muslims. "Most of my friends are muslims so I love muslims, I love Islamic religion so I am not impressing anyone. I won't impress human beings, the only person I impress is Allah," she said.

Commenting and how she's known for going naked on social media, she said "I'll make sure to cover up not to expose my body a lot but hey this is Sexy Poloo, my Mallam who helped me said I can still keep my name on social media and keep my name as Sexy Poloo but I'll just add my Muslim name to it".

"And as Sexy Poloo, you will see me go sexy, I will cover myself with cloth but the sexy body will expose, that is what you don't like, you hate to see my cute sexy body but I am sexy. I won't expose my body," she added.