‘I slept in a kiosk when I first came to Accra’ - Great Ampong

Ampong, who is one of the most successful Seventh-day Adventist Church gospel musicians in Ghana, made this revelation during an interview with Afia Amakwaah Tamakloe.

“I first came to Accra on August 20, 1996,” he disclosed. “When I was coming, my brother didn't tell me we were going to sleep in a kiosk.”

“I brought foodstuffs with the intention to cook and eat and live comfortably, but to my surprise, I was going to live in a kiosk. I had to give them away after realising the reality.”

He disclosed that he started his hustle in Accra by selling biscuits at Odorkor First Light. “He was selling graphic newspapers, and I was selling biscuits in traffic at Odorkor First Light.”