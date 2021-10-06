According to the “Akokofunu” hitmaker, he first arrived in Accra in 1996 to live with his brother. He said due to his imagination, he brought some foodstuffs from his village to enjoy, only to realise that he was going to live in a kiosk.
‘I slept in a kiosk when I first came to Accra’ - Great Ampong
Ghanaian gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, also known as Great Ampong, has disclosed that he imagined Accra was heaven when he first arrived in the capital city of Ghana to seek greener pastures.
Ampong, who is one of the most successful Seventh-day Adventist Church gospel musicians in Ghana, made this revelation during an interview with Afia Amakwaah Tamakloe.
“I first came to Accra on August 20, 1996,” he disclosed. “When I was coming, my brother didn't tell me we were going to sleep in a kiosk.”
“I brought foodstuffs with the intention to cook and eat and live comfortably, but to my surprise, I was going to live in a kiosk. I had to give them away after realising the reality.”
He disclosed that he started his hustle in Accra by selling biscuits at Odorkor First Light. “He was selling graphic newspapers, and I was selling biscuits in traffic at Odorkor First Light.”
This is not the first time the singer has told has shared his struggle to fame. A few years ago, he disclosed in a radio interview that he slept in church for years. He said that was how he discovered his musical talent.
