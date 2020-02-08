According to the showbiz pundit cum artiste manager, he will never apologise for saying gender equality can never be achieved because God didn’t create men and women on the same day.

He believes that women in their efforts to compete with men only "destroy stuff and mess up everything."

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Bulldog reiterated: "I repeat, that's where they were meant to be. I don't have a problem if a woman wants to aspire to be greater, to be president...but a woman is supposed to in the bedroom to massage and have a cozy talk with her husband in the bedroom...I don't see how I have insulted them."

"Is the kitchen that hot? Is the bedroom that dull?" he queried his critics.

Bulldog in an earlier interview on 3FM's Showbiz927 in defining the role of a woman explained that "Women have their own purpose, the mistake is they start comparing themselves to men. Women are good at adding glory..."

Watch the interview: