I’m working hard to get fans across the world – Kofi Jamar

Speaking of his musical endeavors and some of them, Kofi Jamar claimed that he is now breaking new ground.

“There are new fans across the whole of Africa and the world that every day gets in love with my songs who have now become new fans for me,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.

“I’m covering new grounds so if you haven’t heard from me no problem but I’m getting the song to you and that’s what I’m concerned about, besides it is not only Ghanaians that we do the songs for,” Kofi Jamar said.

“I have people who have also heard of me but they are yet not fans of me and they don’t go searching for my music but feel that they haven’t heard of me on the radio or somewhere but I’m still working,” he added on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM Drive.

Kofi Jamar hails from Kumasi and is well known for the viral Kumerica/Asaaka trend-inspiring hit song Ekorso, which also features Yaw Tog and YPee.