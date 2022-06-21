RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'It was rape but I liked it' - Kisa Gbekle on losing virginity at age 15 (WATCH)

Kisa Gbekle has disclosed how she lost her virginity at age fifteen and though it was a case of defilement, she says she like it.

Kisa Gbekle

The actress was speaking on UTV's 'Atuu' show hosted by Abeiku Santana. Narrating her first-time sex experience, Kisa said it happened when she was at the age of fifteen. "I was filled with youthful exuberance as a young girl who grew up in a Border town," she said.

According to Kisa, she wanted to explore everything including sex, hence, it landed her in a sexual encounter with a childhood friend who was a bit older than her.

It was those mama ne dada kinda thing. People my parents trusted me with, did this to me. At that time, I was also a bad girl. It was like rape but I liked it. The guy was 17 or 18 years around that time," she told Abeiku Santana.

She added that "although it resulted in a police issue, to me it was a child’s play. Later we squashed the issue at home ... I was a bad girl to an extent my mum always inserted pepper in my vagina as a punishment.”

Hear more from her interview below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

