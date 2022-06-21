'It was rape but I liked it' - Kisa Gbekle on losing virginity at age 15 (WATCH)

According to Kisa, she wanted to explore everything including sex, hence, it landed her in a sexual encounter with a childhood friend who was a bit older than her.

“It was those mama ne dada kinda thing. People my parents trusted me with, did this to me. At that time, I was also a bad girl. It was like rape but I liked it. The guy was 17 or 18 years around that time," she told Abeiku Santana.

She added that "although it resulted in a police issue, to me it was a child’s play. Later we squashed the issue at home ... I was a bad girl to an extent my mum always inserted pepper in my vagina as a punishment.”