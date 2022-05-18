According to the actress, she has also not welcomed twins as some blogs claimed. Over the past few months, Nana Ama McBrown has been absent from hosting her UTV show without stating a reason, hence, leaving room for speculations.
'I've not been sacked from UTV, I've not had twins' - Nana Ama McBrown speaks (WATCH)
Nana Ama Mcbrown has trashed reports that she has been sacked from UTV.
Day by day, new rumours surface about her absence and she has had enough. Accordingly, the actress is breaking her silence over her absence on TV.
"You have not been seeing me, people are asking 'has she been sacked from UTV?' why what's going on and all that. Your excellency Nana Ama McBrown is doing so well, I have been good," she said in a video sighted by pulse.com.gh
She continued that "I am not used to responding to issues but people are just making a lot of stories about your lovely, bubbly and original entertainer. People are keeping you guys in suspense and I don't like it".
Affirming her good relationship with Despite Media, she said " the news has been around, they said I have been sacked from UTV, no I have not been sacked. We are family, UTV is home, I have not been sacked. I don't want to say I can not be sacked, who am I?"
The actress in the video shared on her YouTube channel also discarded reports that she is pregnant or has given birth. "The latest news I heard about myself ... I have read fake news about me pregnant again or me given to twins," she said.
"That would have been so lovely but I bet you I have not given birth and my only biological child is baby Maxin," she said. In the video below, she added that "I have a lot children, my stepchildren but I just want to say that I am not pregnant and I have not given birth".
