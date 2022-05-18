Day by day, new rumours surface about her absence and she has had enough. Accordingly, the actress is breaking her silence over her absence on TV.

"You have not been seeing me, people are asking 'has she been sacked from UTV?' why what's going on and all that. Your excellency Nana Ama McBrown is doing so well, I have been good," she said in a video sighted by pulse.com.gh

She continued that "I am not used to responding to issues but people are just making a lot of stories about your lovely, bubbly and original entertainer. People are keeping you guys in suspense and I don't like it".

Affirming her good relationship with Despite Media, she said " the news has been around, they said I have been sacked from UTV, no I have not been sacked. We are family, UTV is home, I have not been sacked. I don't want to say I can not be sacked, who am I?"

The actress in the video shared on her YouTube channel also discarded reports that she is pregnant or has given birth. "The latest news I heard about myself ... I have read fake news about me pregnant again or me given to twins," she said.