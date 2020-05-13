According to the actor turn politician, he was once a mass server in the Catholic Church and his mother expected him to continue to become a priest. The actor narrated his childhood tales when he appeared for an interview on YFM.

“I used to serve mass and at a point, I think my mother even wanted me to be a Reverend Father but that calling, I beat am. When you serve mass well, they’ll probably tell you to go to Pope John Senior High School and continue to the seminary and so on but nah," he said.

As the MP aspirant for the Ayawaso West Wuogon has put it, he has indeed said goodbye his mother’s dream for him as he recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Gifty Mawunya, who is the mother of his son.