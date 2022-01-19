RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Jordan our top striker has 1 goal in 2021' - D Black joins 'bring back Gyan' campaign

Selorm Tali

There is an ongoing campaign for Asamoah Gyan to be called back into the Black Stars team and D Black is supporting the agenda.

Asamoah Gyan, D Black and Jordan Ayew
Asamoah Gyan, D Black and Jordan Ayew

The Ghanaian rapper shared a link to a 'Bring Back Gyan' petition online and called on his fans to sign it. "Pls share and sign this petition for Asamoah Gyan back to lead the BlackStars Team one last time. Thank you," he tweeted.

The campaign on change.org states that "we petition for the Ghana Black Stars Team to be restructured and led by Asamoah Gyan for the World Cup qualifiers and inevitably the 2022 World Cup in Qatar".

At the time of this publication, the online petition has gathered over 1,172 e-signatures out of its 1,500 goal.

Bring Back Gyan petition
Bring Back Gyan petition Bring Back Gyan petition Pulse Ghana

In another tweet to justify his support for the campaign, D Black said "our Black Stars team ‘top striker’ in goals in 2021 be single ‘1’. I see". See his tweets below and share your thoughts with us.

Selorm Tali

