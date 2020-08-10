Lexis received the shock of his life when he invited the “Wish Me Well” singer onto the dance-floor to test their dance moves.

It all started as a joke, but Lexis was left stunned and speechless when Kuami Eugene flawed him with moves that even his ancestors would not dare to attempt on the dance-floor.

Kuami Eugene smashed the latest dance moves, and Lexis had no response than to stare in awe.

He shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: “Chale, today I met my meeter! @kuamieugene wants to finish me.”

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene is out with a new album, titled “Son of Africa”. It’s a 14-track project with features from Nigerian star Falz, rapper Sarkodie, gospel songstress Obaapa Christy and others.