Lady offered me Benz to date me but I said no - Kuami Eugene (VIDEO)

Asked if any girl said no to him before during an interview with pulse.com.gh, he said "yes when I didn't have money, when I was poor, even now I no get money like that but it's because I am not out there saying I love you to people".

"Maybe if I am out there saying I love you, I'll definitely have somebody who will say no for shege reasons and some people would want to say no just because I am Kuami Eugene, they won't believe what I am saying that I love them but I get that a lot," he added.

Nevertheless, the singer who is now out with "Dollar On You" his latest song, says some girls go the extra mile to get his attention. "Some girl promised to buy me a Mercedes Benz if I allow her in my life" Kuami Eugene told Sel The Bomb during the interview.