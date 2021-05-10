Lady offered me Benz to date me but I said no - Kuami Eugene (VIDEO)

Asked if any girl said no to him before during an interview with pulse.com.gh, he said "yes when I didn't have money, when I was poor, even now I no get money like that but it's because I am not out there saying I love you to people".
"Maybe if I am out there saying I love you, I'll definitely have somebody who will say no for shege reasons and some people would want to say no just because I am Kuami Eugene, they won't believe what I am saying that I love them but I get that a lot," he added.
Nevertheless, the singer who is now out with "Dollar On You" his latest song, says some girls go the extra mile to get his attention. "Some girl promised to buy me a Mercedes Benz if I allow her in my life" Kuami Eugene told Sel The Bomb during the interview.
According to him, he didn't accept the offer because he wouldn't prefer to be bought and moreover, he already got all things the girl was trying to give her. Hear more from him in the video below.