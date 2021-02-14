Valentine’s day which is celebrated on 14th February every year is a day a lot of people show their friends and loved ones love and affection by giving them gifts to put smiles on their faces.

On this special day of love, a lady received a brand-new Tesla car from her husband.

It is understood Tesla Model X is in the region of a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $79,990 (over GHC450k).

The lady took to her Twitter to announce herself as the latest owner of the coveted whip.

She wrote: "BEST VALENTINE EVER!!! thank you baby!!! #TelsaModelX."

The car gift post left social media users stunned and generated huge reactions and comments.

@joschelamont commented: "People hype up anything Lmaoo but yeah this car dope. Ion know them so won’t speak in the relationship.

" @BubaJ80 said: "So, that's what love is about? Getting expensive gifts? Where is the time where a truly "I LOVE YOU" was more than enough?? Happy Valentine.

" @ShadeVic reacted: "Best way to celebrate val love they say is sweet congrats.

" @Melanin_Lisa opined: "Its the 1st picture vs the 2nd picture for me .

For some reason I didn’t expect him to be THAT tall over you." Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported how a Nigerian lady received brand new car worth about N9m as Valentine's gift from her husband.

Chimuanya took to social media to celebrate her husband after receiving the brand new car as a late Valentine’s Day gift. She shared photos of the moment she received the surprise car gift on her Facebook page.