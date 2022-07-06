'Lesbianism has been with us' - Gospel singer shares how another woman made advances to her

The Ghanaian Gospel singer who doubles as a teacher, detailed that she has experienced the situation after a woman she thought was God-fearing and was willing to help her, started making advances toward her.

The gospel songstress was sharing the challenges some women go through in the music industry during an interview with DJ Premier on Onua FM’s Anigye mmere show. “Women also try to take advantage of us. However, compared to men, women who do that are few,” she said.

Talking about LGBTQ, she added that “lesbianism has been with us for ages, just that it is worst these days".

Recounting her experience, she said "19 years ago, I met a rich lady called Jessica. She would visit me when I was rendering my national service, I thought I’d met a woman who loved God with substance, who would support my ministry, but that wasn’t the case".

She continued that “I called the lady one day, and a woman picked up and warned me to quit calling her wife. Out of curiosity, I asked her name and she answered, ‘Helen’. I was dumbfounded. She’s your wife? How? She was very rich. I asked Jessica, and she told me not to mind her because Helen is unnecessarily jealous,” Lady Ophelia narrated.