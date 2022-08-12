Maame Water Ba dares Asamoah Gyan over Castro's disappearance brouhaha (WATCH)

The videos with the allegations reached Asamoah Gyan's attention who decided to respond on TikTok. The ex-captain of the Ghana Blackstars team said " you want my attention, this is Ghana for you".

Warning the spiritualist, he added that "if I descend on you". According to Asamoah Gyan who recorded himself addressing the said daughter Maame Water, he has good news coming and people want to distract him but he will not lose focus.

"If I descend on you..." Gyan said in the video while jamming to Hannah Marfo's 'Akristofo Adooso' song.

Following the footballer's video to the spiritualist, she took to her TikTok account again to further make a damning accusation about Ghana's celebrated footballer.

In the video shared by her account under the name Akosua Moon Goddess, she said "descend on me, do I look like a Christian? I am not making my revelation under the word of the Bible. I am not afraid of anything, so if you claim I am lying descend on me. I am waiting for you. Who told you I need the attention of killers?"