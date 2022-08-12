RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Maame Water Ba dares Asamoah Gyan over Castro's disappearance brouhaha (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

The self-acclaimed spiritual goddess identified as Daughter of Maame Water has responded to Asamoah Gyan's warning. The spiritualist has vowed to take on the former Black Stars Captain who threatened to descend on her for tarnishing his reputation.

Maame Water Ba and Asamoah Gyan

The young lady who was practising sorcery with cards and a candle in a series of videos accused the Ghanaian footballer of playing an invisible role in the disappearance of the 'Seihor' singer.

The videos with the allegations reached Asamoah Gyan's attention who decided to respond on TikTok. The ex-captain of the Ghana Blackstars team said " you want my attention, this is Ghana for you".

Warning the spiritualist, he added that "if I descend on you". According to Asamoah Gyan who recorded himself addressing the said daughter Maame Water, he has good news coming and people want to distract him but he will not lose focus.

"If I descend on you..." Gyan said in the video while jamming to Hannah Marfo's 'Akristofo Adooso' song.

Following the footballer's video to the spiritualist, she took to her TikTok account again to further make a damning accusation about Ghana's celebrated footballer.

In the video shared by her account under the name Akosua Moon Goddess, she said "descend on me, do I look like a Christian? I am not making my revelation under the word of the Bible. I am not afraid of anything, so if you claim I am lying descend on me. I am waiting for you. Who told you I need the attention of killers?"

Fuming with rage, she added that: "I don't need killer's attention so if you claim what I said was false, stand up, get up and descend on me. If not, I will personally descend on you because you actually did it. You actually killed your friend." Hear more from her in the video below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

