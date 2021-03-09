A young Nigerian man, Jide Valentino Sanya has thanked music star Davido for partly funding his university education in Nigeria.

According to the young man who recently graduated from the Afe Babalola University, it was the funds from the gofundme account created after he dropped out in England that saw him through school.

"Uni timeline Folded hands - left England because money no Dey Lagos - mentor sets up a gofundme for uni - @davido dropped funds to support my fundraiser (thanks to Twitter folk Red heart) - Resumed ABUAD and survived Nigerian education - first class EEE #ThankYouJesus," he tweeted.

Davido responded, writing: "Crazy !! Happy for you."

This is not the first time the music star will be funding the education of a stranger.

Recall in 2017 when he took up the education bills of a 5-year-old boy.

Nigerian music star David Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]

The boy was discovered after he was spotted singing Davido's hit single 'If.'

In 2018, he also placed a young student on scholarship at his father's university, Adeleke University.