It’s a brand-new Mercedes Benz with a customised number plate and an AM Business logo embossed on the car’s guard.

This is not the first time Medikal has pulled such a huge surprise.

In 2018, the “How Much” hitmaker gifted Fella a brand-new Audi 8 with customised number plate. He showed this gesture after Ghanaians mocked the “YOLO” actress after a video of thugs seizing her cars went viral at the time. It was reported that the thugs were ordered by Fella’s ex-boyfriend after the actress decided to date Medikal.

Now, Medikal is showing that his bank account is still full despite their expensive and glamourous traditional wedding ceremony.

Fella Makafui, upon receiving the car, burst into tears and couldn’t control her emotions.

The rapper shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: “Got wifee something nice. She happy, I’m happy.”