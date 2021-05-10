RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

When Morris Babyface was in the world, on a normal day he could get four different women laid within the day, a number he says he would have exceed by now if not for repentance.

However, this is not something the Ghanaian musician and producer is proud of at the moment. Moris has seen Christ and he has given his life to Him, to become a new person in His face.

Speaking about his dark life in the days behind him, Moris Babyface who was popular for producing Gospel songs confessed that he was a chronic womanizer. Speaking on ‘Restoration With Stacy’ he said “at a point, I realized being a womanizer wasn’t a good thing".

"I knew my mother was praying for me for a change of mind and direction but I came to the realization that it all depended on me and I could die at any time," he continued and revealed that, "people think I exaggerate but it’s true I used to sleep with four women a day".

According to him, "the devil will make you think you’re smart. It was that bad. I believe if I weren’t saved by grace, by now, I would have exceeded that limit".

He added, “I could fast and pray for redemption but just when I’m about to break the fast, one of the girls would call and I’d ask her to come over; we’ll have sex and the fast would be nullified".

In the video below, he recounted that “interestingly, after doing this, I can be alone in my room weeping because I needed God to save me. I couldn’t stop, I kept falling".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

