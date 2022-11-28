Mr Drew sets Mallam on fire with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and others at Seleey concert

On Saturday night (November 26), Mallam was on fire the entire time and for a good reason. There was no dull moment; the ambiance at its Kokroko Station was explosive, buzzing with the voices of the thousands that were present to sing along with the town’s hottest export yet.

Photos from Mr Drew's Seleey concert 2022 Pulse Ghana

Mr Drew and the exclusive lineup including Medikal, Kuami Eugene, Sista Afia, KiDi, Fameye and Empress Gifty, among others showed up on the dazzling stage with him to thrill their audience.

In addition to performing some of his biggest hits - ‘Dayana’, ‘Mood’, ‘S3k3’ and the much-recent ‘2 Shots’ - for fans, Mr Drew had an even bigger surprise brewing unbeknownst to the crowd.

He soon upped the intensity of their roars by unveiling a trio of appearances that saw Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale take to the stage with him to immortalize the already feature-packed night.

Sharing his thoughts on what he achieved two nights ago, the vocal powerhouse said: “Big shoutouts to my co-stars - you already know how we do - for coming through to shakeup Mallam with me last Saturday. The turnout was crazy! I’m glad I could give fans another amazing time ahead of December’s festivities for the second time in two years. We’re certainly doing this again: SELEEY to the whole wiase”.

The concert was done in partnership with DEEPLIVE AFRICA CONCEPT and Highly Spiritual Music (Mr Drew’s label). The Seleey concert 2022 was also sponsored by HD+ (via HD+ Decoder) and Malta Guinness.

Just like last year’s iteration, there was a clean-up exercise organized on the concert’s grounds hours before the show.