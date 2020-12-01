Before this, the successful Nigerian musician some few months ago disclosed that he doesn't own a car because he doesn't stay in one country, hence, he relies on hailing ride apps to find cabs for his routines.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, the Leg Over singer in his explanation stated that “ till today, I use Uber but I do not care and by the way, I don’t even pay for the ride because I was given Uber credit".

Mr Eazi adds a Range Rover Autobiography to his garage [Instagram/MrEazi]

He continued that "but if you see me in the Uber vehicle and feel that Mr Eazi is poor, what is my business (with that)? For instance, everybody around me has cars, and besides, I buy cars for people. If it makes sense for me to use an Uber, why should I drive? Why would I pay about N100m for a car that I would probably drive just five times a year?"

Announcing the arrival of his car, Mr Eazi via his Instastory wrote " gave myself a Christmas gift " and in another snap added that " if I end up not being in one place to enjoy my new car I will be upset".

Mr Eazi and bae Temi Otedola [Instagram/TemiOtedola]

Mr Eazi, who is dating Temi Otedelo, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has been living between Nigeria, Ghana and the U.K. Mr Eazi a few weeks ago became a topic on social media after Femi Otedola bought 3 Ferraris each for his 3 daughters.

Tweeps teased Mr Eazi that he will be one the driving Temi's Ferrari. However, he has now shown those trolling him that he has different plans of cruising in his own brand new Range Rover. Watch the video below to check out Mr Eazi's car.