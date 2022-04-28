RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My hairstyle doesn’t make me disrespectful or a rascal – Camidoh

Multi-talented musician, Camidoh, says how he styles his hair does not make him a miscreant.

He said in an interview on Kastle FM that the fact that he wears earrings and has an uncommon hairstyle does not mean they have any negative influence on him.

According to the Afropop/R&B singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer, even his mother has no problem with his hairstyle because she knows that will not cause him to do anything untoward.

“My mother knows that it’s not because of my hairstyle that will make me disrespect somebody or become abusive and a rascal person.

“She knows she didn’t raise me like that and knows the son she raised so she doesn’t have a problem with my hairstyle and my earrings.”

He pointed out that, his mother used to suggest different styles to him in times past.

“For some time, I was into these stylish lifestyles and so when my mom saw my hairstyle, she was like wow this is nice and why don’t you try this other style.

“She’s more of that because my mom knows my inner personality and she knows like nothing from the outside will change me on the inside.”

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

