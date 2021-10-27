According to her, posing nudes online just goes to show how crazy people are for attention.
Only shallow-minded celebrities post nude photos - Martha Ankomah
Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah has lamented on how celebrities are showing off their bodies on social media.
Speaking on Accra based Joy Prime’s “Opinions”, the actress lamented on how some actresses are towing in this line.
“I don’t know why people will wake up in the morning and post a nude picture of themselves. When you have a lot of people following you, and you make them believe that you are an actress, and that is the sad aspect of it. I don’t get it when people wake up and they put such pictures online,” she said.
Adding that "What you post shows how shallow-minded you are. I’m sorry to use that word but I have to. It shows how empty you are and how desperate you are for likes. It shows you are craving for unnecessary attention; you want the world to know you exist? Hello? You’re not dead yet, the world knows you exist. Post something that will change and transform people’s lives in a positive way.”
