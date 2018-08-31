Pulse.com.gh logo
Photos: Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8


Shatta Wale's new car is said to cost UD 84,000, which is equivalent to 4billion old Ghanaian cedi or 400,000 new Ghanaian cedi.

  • Published:
Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., has just grabbed a brand new 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser V8.

The “Ayoo” hitmaker, who is popularly known as Shatta Wale, has added yet another luxury vehicle to his fleet of cars.

After research, the car is said to cost UD 84,000, which is equivalent to 4billion old Ghanaian cedi or 400,000 new Ghanaian cedi.

The Zylofon Music/SM Family record label artiste showed off his new expensive car via his Instagram page Friday afternoon.

Instead of his usual caption, especially praising himself and bragging about the new car, he shared a photo of the car and only added an ‘Amen’ emoji.

play Shatta Wale's fleet of cars

READ MORE: Shatta Wale’s manager robbed of car at gunpoint by unknown assailants

When it comes to cars, he is the King among his peers in the show business.

The latest addition is his 8th car. He already has 7 cars including G-wagon, Maserati, Range Rover, BMW and Dodge Charger.

He recently bought one for his mother and manager.

Congrats Shatta Wale, but hey, Ghana Revenue Authority is your new friend!

