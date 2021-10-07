Popcaan laments ‘crazy’ traffic in Accra, Twitter troll Shatta Wale

According to reports, he is currently in town shooting a new music video with Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale. He was also filmed hanging out with rapper Sarkodie.

Even though posts on his social media pages, especially his Instagram stories, shows that he is enjoying his stay, his recent tweet indicates that he can’t stand the traffic in town.

He described the traffic situation in Accra as ‘brazy’ (as in crazy). He tweeted: “Ghana traffic brazzy.”

His tweet sent Ghanaian Twitter users into a frenzy, other’s used the tweet as an avenue to troll dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

“Welcome to hell,” a Twitter user said. Another user said: “Popcaan has seen nothing yet.”

Shatta Wale was trolled amid the traffic conversation.

“Shatta fans have already started crying bcos Popcaan came to Ghana to meet Sarkodie and not their mcm? Na shatta wale nu, he dey do proper dancehall music anaa?” a tweep said.

“Popcaan came to Ghana to tap into sarkodie's blessing by shaking hands together, meanwhile a certain shatta wale who begged popcaan to come doesn't even know nigga is in town,” the tweep continued.

Another user stated: “The Sarkodie I know wouldn't vibe with Popcaan the way he did in the video if them two don't have that connection since the 80s. They have been talking on a daily basis trust me.”

Early last year, Pulse.com.gh reported that Popcaan has acquired a new home in Ghana. He disclosed this in a video he posted on Instagram.

Walking through the hallway of his newly acquired $5.5m mansion, Popcaan said: “Over Africa wicked man ting. Mi jus buy mi brand new house over Ghana. Yuh haffi have house everyweh!”