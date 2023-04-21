Sarkodie, Beyonce, Drake and more global superstars lose Twitter verification

The likes of Sarkodie, Bridget Otoo, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, Efya, D-Black, Serwaa Amihere, and Black Sherif, Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Drake have all lost their blue badges.

However, media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah still has blue badge attached to her account with the notification: “This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”

The move comes as owner Elon Musk attempts to overhaul the social media company to turn a profit.

Users who wish to retain the check beside their name must pay $84 a year (£67) to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

As some lost their ticks, others kept them.

Despite saying he would not pay to be verified, LeBron James still has a blue tick which is a "complimentary subscription" gifted by Elon Musk.

The company first introduced the verification feature in 2009, after a former professional baseball player sued the social media giant over imposter accounts.

The blue check became a status symbol and a sign of authority. But in the new Twitter verse, Mr Musk wants users to pay to be verified.

