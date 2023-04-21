Several Ghanaian celebrities who are yet to subscribe have since lost their legacy verification badge which was previously displayed against their profile name.
Sarkodie, Beyonce, Drake and more global superstars lose Twitter verification
On Thursday, Twitter began removing legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, causing some high-profile figures, including Beyonce and Pope Francis, to lose their verified statuses.
The likes of Sarkodie, Bridget Otoo, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, Efya, D-Black, Serwaa Amihere, and Black Sherif, Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Drake have all lost their blue badges.
However, media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah still has blue badge attached to her account with the notification: “This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”
The move comes as owner Elon Musk attempts to overhaul the social media company to turn a profit.
Users who wish to retain the check beside their name must pay $84 a year (£67) to subscribe to Twitter Blue.
As some lost their ticks, others kept them.
Despite saying he would not pay to be verified, LeBron James still has a blue tick which is a "complimentary subscription" gifted by Elon Musk.
The company first introduced the verification feature in 2009, after a former professional baseball player sued the social media giant over imposter accounts.
The blue check became a status symbol and a sign of authority. But in the new Twitter verse, Mr Musk wants users to pay to be verified.
The decision to monetise verification could usher in a massive cultural and power shift on the platform.
