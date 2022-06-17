RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shugatiti causes stir with 'big booty' themed birthday cake (video)

Authors:

Daniel Nti

Social media influencer Shugatiti has got tongues wagging after she used a 'butt' themed birthday cake for her 21st birtday party..

Shugatiti
Popular Ghanaian social media sensation and actress, Abena Serwaa Frimpong widely famed as Shugatiti celebrated her birthday yesterday, June 16th 2022. Fans and well wishers flooded timelines with her photos and adorable wishes.

To make this day a special one for her, a lot of celebrities took to their social media platforms to wish her a blessed 21st birthday.

In celebration of her birthday, the famous Ghanaian actress and social media influencer Shugatiti held a private dinner party inside kempinski hotel. The private dinner saw the presence of celebrities such as Tracy Boakye, Gambo, and many others.

She caused a stir on social media after visuals of her birthday cake popped up online. The birthday cake came in the form of a big butt wearing a sizzling white thong believed to be inspire by her own booty.

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

