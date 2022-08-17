RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'This hurts' - Princess Shyngle in tears as she loses Dad 10 hours after talking to him

Selorm Tali

Princess Shyngle is bereaved as she has sadly lost her father a few hours ago.

Princess Shyngle loses Dad

The Gambian actress who lived between Ghana and Nigeria, where she attained her fame in West Africa with her slim waist, announced the sudden demise of her biological father on social media last night.

According to the actress who now lives in the United States of America, ten hours after speaking to her dad, she was informed of his passing. "This hurts," the actress said whilst grieving on social media.

Movie star Princess Shyngle [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]

"Whoever told me that I was going to be planning my dad's funeral less than 10 hours after saying good night to him I'll just say naaaa nothing like that will ever happen to me because God loves me too much to make me go through such pain," Princess Shyngle wrote.

Princess Shyngle loses Dad

In another post, she wrote "Daddyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy..." and added heartbreak emojis. Broken down Princess Shyngle also posted a photo of herself with her Dad and added a song that says "till we meet again, God be with you".

Mr Shyngle in 2008 who was the councillor for New Town West ward was elected as the Deputy Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC). He served as the Acting Deputy Mayor of BCC back in 2006. The cause of his death has not been announced his daughter.

Princess Shyngle has been in the news the past few months with her failed relationships and alleged marriages.

In January 2021, Princess Shyngle tied the knot with her long-time crush and childhood friend, Bala-Gaye. But on Saturday, April 10, Princess Shyngle took to Instagram to share her divorce documents and accused her husband of abuse and lies.

Princess Shyngle shares another romantic proposal video to announce she's now married

Before her January 2021 marriage with Bala-Gaye, the actress who rose to fame whilst living in Ghana was engaged to another mystery man she named as Frederic Badji.

She announced the relationship in September 2019 with a proposal video to reveal that she has been engaged. However, a month later, she came with the sad news that the relationship has collapsed with the pending marriage cancelled.

Princess Shyngle and boyfriend, Frederic Badji

Talking about all these failed relationships, Princess Shyngle is saying that social media played a significant role. In a YouTube video that sees her discussing dos and don't in a relationship, she said "number 4, keep your relationship away from social media".

"Keep your marriage out of social media, it's one of the main reasons that fucked my marriage so I am telling this for a fact," she emphasized. According to Princess Shyngle, social media users gaslight drama that will eventually cause problems in the relationship.

Hear more from her in the video below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

