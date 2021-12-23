RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

This quiz will reveal your favourite Ghanaian celebrity in 2021

Authors:

David Mawuli

This quiz will reveal you favourite Ghanaian celebrity in 2021. Among the list are Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Aba Anamoah, Kuami Eugene, Black Sherif and John Dumelo.

Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Aba Anamoah and Kuami Eugene
Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Aba Anamoah and Kuami Eugene
What's your luckiest month in 2021 among these?

January
March
July
October
December

One food you ate every month throughout 2021

Gob3
Tuo zaafi (with anithing)
Banku (with anything)
Akple (with anything)
Rice (with anything)

You favourite Ghanaian song in 2021

Touch It by KiDi
Second Sermon by Black Sherif
E Choke by Sefa feat. Mr Drew
Mood by Mr Drew
My Baby by LeFlyyy feat. Fameye

Your most used social media app in 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
Clubhouse

How many times did you visit your parents in 2021?

3
4
7
10
1

Celebrity couple you love unconditionally

Okyeame Kwame and Annica
John Dumelo and Gifty
Majid Michel and Virna
Van Vicker and Adjoa
Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell

A pet you will never have

Cat
Dog
Guinea Pig
Lion cub
Mice
Your score: Afia Schwarzenegger
She is your spirity animal. Maybe you should follow her footstep.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Nana Aba Anamoah
You are a talkative and strong willed person; you can't be conquered.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Kuami Eugene
You liked to copy your classmates' works when you were in school. Ayekooo!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Black Sherif
You must blow in 2022; don't let your guard down.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: John Dumelo
You are an honourable and sweet person.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli Award-winning showbiz journalist, music critic and netizen. He lives for gossips, controversies and pop culture. Follow him on FB, Twitter &amp; IG @davidmawuli.

