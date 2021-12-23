This quiz will reveal your favourite Ghanaian celebrity in 2021
This quiz will reveal you favourite Ghanaian celebrity in 2021. Among the list are Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Aba Anamoah, Kuami Eugene, Black Sherif and John Dumelo.
Recommended articles
What's your luckiest month in 2021 among these?
January
March
July
October
December
One food you ate every month throughout 2021
You favourite Ghanaian song in 2021
Touch It by KiDi
Second Sermon by Black Sherif
E Choke by Sefa feat. Mr Drew
Mood by Mr Drew
My Baby by LeFlyyy feat. Fameye
How many times did you visit your parents in 2021?
3
4
7
10
1
Celebrity couple you love unconditionally
A pet you will never have
Cat
Dog
Guinea Pig
Lion cub
Mice
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh