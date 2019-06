Three days ago, the actor, born Steven Atanga, announced that he has signed a new deal and as part of it, his management has given him the wine Chevrolet car.

Many have been wondering if he would be able to drive the car by himself. However, in stepping from the car today, he said: “it is not by my strength and it’s not by power, its only God”

The actor also continued his message and asked God to bless Funny Face his godfather, for opening ways for him in the industry. Watch the video here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Byxto83l1Hu/