Fans of Twene Jonas have been insulting Archipalgo, claiming that Jonas has dethroned him leader of the youth on social media and he should stop acting jealous.

Archipalago warns Twene Jonas Pulse Ghana

Twene Jonas has dethroned you stop attacking him for hype; fans tell Archipalago Pulse Ghana

Twene Jonas has dethroned you stop attacking him for hype; fans tell Archipalago Pulse Ghana

Regardless, Archipalgo maintained his position and continued critiquing Jonas. In recent videos he shared, he said he was in New York and has been looking for Jonas to teach him a lesson. In the video below, he went roaming train stations in search of Jonas.

In a new video, Jonas has replied Archipalago with fire and fury jabs. "You have made it to abroad, you won't stop fooling and go and work to make money and always claiming that Twene Jonas is homeless, so you'll be roaming looking for him," he said.

"You look like a son of an animal, do you think I am just a common man? You got to pass through protocols, you need to see my security, my secretary and my people before they can give you time to meet me," Jonas fired.

But in response, Archipalago who posted Jonas' insult to him, said "Y’all heard that this villager is insulting me… if I had gone to New York for you I would have found you man cos I know NY more than you and no two ways about that!!!… so you start insulting me and when I start dey reply you, you won’t be able to handle the Palago Venom! Huh!"