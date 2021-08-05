RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Twene Jonas replies Archipalogo with fire and fury jabs over New York manhunt (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Twene Jonas has finally responded to the series of attacks Archipalgo has launched on him.

Twene Jonas and Archipalago
Twene Jonas and Archipalago

From the time Twene Jonas was accused of insulting Asantehene, Archipalago has turned against him and persistently lambasted him over claims that he is advising him to stop insulting leaders and elders in Ghana.

Fans of Twene Jonas have been insulting Archipalgo, claiming that Jonas has dethroned him leader of the youth on social media and he should stop acting jealous.

Archipalago warns Twene Jonas
Twene Jonas has dethroned you stop attacking him for hype; fans tell Archipalago
Twene Jonas has dethroned you stop attacking him for hype; fans tell Archipalago
Regardless, Archipalgo maintained his position and continued critiquing Jonas. In recent videos he shared, he said he was in New York and has been looking for Jonas to teach him a lesson. In the video below, he went roaming train stations in search of Jonas.

In a new video, Jonas has replied Archipalago with fire and fury jabs. "You have made it to abroad, you won't stop fooling and go and work to make money and always claiming that Twene Jonas is homeless, so you'll be roaming looking for him," he said.

"You look like a son of an animal, do you think I am just a common man? You got to pass through protocols, you need to see my security, my secretary and my people before they can give you time to meet me," Jonas fired.

But in response, Archipalago who posted Jonas' insult to him, said "Y’all heard that this villager is insulting me… if I had gone to New York for you I would have found you man cos I know NY more than you and no two ways about that!!!… so you start insulting me and when I start dey reply you, you won’t be able to handle the Palago Venom! Huh!"

Watch the video below.

