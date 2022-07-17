In a viral video, the real estate mogul was captured counting some dollars which he later handed it over to his barber. The sum money was $1,000.
Twitter reacts as Cheddar tips barber $1,000 (Video)
Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has shown a nice gesture to his Ghanaian barber after getting his hair cut.
He said in the video "I came all the way to Ghana to cut my hair and I got it on."
After, he went into his leather bag and pick out some money and tipped the barber because he said he knew the barber wouldn't charge him.
The video has since been circulating on social media with mixed reactions from social media users.
While others think it was a nice gesture, others think he did it to grab attention.
Read some comments below:
