According to the Kumawood actress, who says she dated Ernest for about six months some years ago, the Gospel musician is a very romantic man, who knows how to cook and got the best tricks to woo a girl.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the actress, however, added that Ernest is not the best of men when it comes to faithfulness because he is a chronic cheat.

Tracey in an interview with Zion Felix narrated that she once caught Mr Opoku cheating on her red handed and a fight broke out after she confronted him.

Tracey added that during the encounter, Ernest Opoku violently assaulted her and she destroyed his car’s windscreen as a counter-reaction. An action which she says was reported to the police for which she was nearly locked up in cells.

However, with this sour experience with the singer, the actress says that when it comes to the men that have ever banged her, she will honestly rate Ernest among her best two men who are damn good in bed.

The NDC sympathizer actress also recounted how Ernest pursued her before their affairs started and more in the video below.