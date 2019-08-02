The Kumawood actress who has played many roles in top movies back in the day has revealed the reason behind her hiatus.

In an interview on McBrown’s Kitchen show, she divulged that some men lured her into a deal that crippled her career.

According to her, some unscrupulous men from the U.S in 2012 lured her with a fake movie contract to shoot new movie.

Sharing her ordeal, she revealed that’s when she arrived at the airport in the States, she was busted at the checkpoint for drug trafficking, an incident she had zero idea about.

“If it weren’t for God, I would have been in prison. Some boys took me to America for a movie and they hid cocaine in my bag. I didn’t know,” he said.

“At the checkpoint, they passed through clean, but I was arrested. After pointing at them, they escaped, and I was left to my fate. It was a difficult situation.

I felt like dying. I was taken to court on countless occasions, but the judge declared me innocent though some wanted me jailed. It has been four years since I returned.”

She urged Ghanaians and her friends in the media to be careful when departing from the country for any reason.

Watch the full interview below.