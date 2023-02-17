We make Ghc5,000 to Ghc10,000 daily – TikTok stars reveals

“This is how we make our money.” When people like brands come to us and want us to advertise something for them, I charge them and make a video for them. Song promotions. “And we also make money through live streams,” Erkuah’s official revealed.

Erkuah who has 4.3M followers with a record of about 60,000 views spoke about her life before and after TikTok. She disclosed that she could barely afford to take care of herself, revealing that she couldn’t buy herself a wig and owned only two pairs of shoes.

They revealed that they normally run promotions for brands, act as ambassadors, and use their platforms to sell and make money. On the back of that, they have concluded that making between GHC 5,000 and GHC 10,000 on TikTok has been the best thing to happen to them.

TikTok has become one of the main music promotion sites in Ghana and beyond. These days, a catchy hook with a good dance is usually the recipe for a hit song. Thus almost every musician is paying these influencers to make videos with their songs for more coverage.