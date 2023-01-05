ADVERTISEMENT
Yaa Jackson welcomes first child; baby bump and newborn baby video drops online (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Yaa Jackson is now a proud mother as she has welcomed her first child. The young Ghanaian actress is said to have welcomed a baby today, 5th January 2023.

This comes a few weeks after videos and photos that surfaced online showed that her longtime boyfriend, known as Manuel, visited her family for an alleged knocking ceremony.

In the shots, the lovers who were wearing white clothes, posed with their families for snap from the ceremony.

Since then it has been speculated that Yaa Jackson is pregnant. In a new update, she has given birth today. The actress and her longtime boyfriend are said to have welcomed a baby boy.

This news came with a photo of Yaa and the father of her child posing with their newborn child. Giving hint on the baby's name, Yaa Jackson shared a photo of her son with the camption 'JJ Maame'.

According to reports, the lovers have welcomed a baby boy. The announcement also came with a baby bump video of Yaa Jackson.

Yaa Jackson first showed off her boyfriend on October 3rd 2020 to mark National Boyfriend's Day. According to the then 21-year-old, she has been dating the unknown guy for about 6 years.

"Happy boyfriend's day my love, 6 good years being with you," she wrote on the video which shared on her Instagram page but has now deleted it. However, celebrity gossip blogs already re-posted the video before she removed it from her page.

Yaa Jackson has always been criticised for her way of life and dressing on social media. However, her father, Mr Jackson Bentum came out to defend his daughter's seductive way of dressing.

Mr Bentum who is a renowned Kumawood movie producer added that her daughter's management is also behind how she dresses because they advise her on what to wear to boom business.

That doesn’t mean she is a prostitute. She is working according to the ways of show business. As a musician, her management would ask her to wear those things. So it’s work. Those who don’t understand would say all sorts of things," he said.

