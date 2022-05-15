You would have been a disappointment if you chose Afia Schwarzenegger over Delay

Afia’s excellent portrayal of the lead character in Delay’s Afia Schwarzenegger series was her acclaim to fame.

However, the relationship between Afia and Delay nosedived.

Nana Tornado, who also featured in the series, sought to mock Afia for her allegedly failure to secure the job at Wontumi FM over her former boss. As a result, he called her as an ‘eternal slave’ to Delay. He indicated that, no analytical person will choose Afia over Delay.

“Chairman Wontumi, if you had employed Afia at your radio station, we would’ve been disappointed in you. You came to tell lies on social media that Chairman wanted to sleep with you. You lie! Afia, stop telling lies. You are suffering from Karma.

"Earlier, you stood against someone’s employment at Wontumi radio. A very young lady who was looking for her daily bread. Now it’s your turn and I guess you’re feeling the heat. At this point, I think you came to this world only to destroy.”