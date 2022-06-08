We are trying to persuade Tyler Perry's team to build a studio in Ghana – Okraku-Mantey

Mr. Okraku-Mantey made this public when he spoke as a pundit on Showbiz A to Z, Saturday, June 4.

According to him the visit by the GIPC was part of the outfit’s efforts to promote Ghana.

He indicated that the delegation that toured the studio included officials from the Ministry of Tourism.

“We are pitching to the Tyler Perry team to consider Ghana if they have to build a studio outside the USA, that is the conversation now. The business development manager met the team and because of this conversation, she is coming to Ghana next month.”

He also revealed that the CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, executives from the Ghana International Chamber of Commerce (GHICC), and the Ghana Council of Georgia members were part of those who visited and toured the studios.

After the tour, The Deputy Minister disclosed that the delegation held a meeting with the Senior Creative Executive of Production and Development at the Tyler Perry Studios, Elon D. Johnson.

Mr. Okraku-Mantey pointed out that this is not the first of such visits by the GIPC. They have been organising roadshows to promote Ghana and show the investment opportunities in the country to investors in many parts of the globe.

“So, this time, they chose to sell the creative side to the world,” he indicated.