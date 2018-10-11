3 ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy

news

Stretch marks are the results of your body growing in size at a rate which the skin cannot keep up with, meaning it stretches beyond its limits of elasticity.

They are scars which form deep within the skin layers and usually start out a purple color, eventually fading to a silvery/white color.

Weight gain is inevitable during pregnancy. However, here are simple ways you can help your skin to stay resilient against stretch marks.

Stay hydrated

An average woman is required to at least 8 cups of water per day, which amounts to 64 fluid ounces or just under 2 liters. During pregnancy, women are advised to increase their daily intake of water to at least 12 cups.

Staying hydrated also helps with other elements of your pregnancy, for example preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs), easing headaches and constipation and may reduce fatigue.

Healthy diet

It is very important to have a balanced diet during pregnancy instead of depending on supplements to keep your baby healthy.

Certain types of food are particularly good for your skin, including fatty acids like Omega-3 which are found in oily fish, zinc, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Manage your weight gain

There is a misconception out there pregnant women should eat for two but that is not really the case. An average healthy, non-pregnant woman is advised to eat 2000 calories per day, and pregnant women need only increase this by 200 calories per day, although this will be more for those carrying twins.

By eating healthily and controlling the weight you put on, you will prevent extra strain being put on your skin and can reduce the formation of stretch marks.