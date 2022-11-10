Duncan-Williams leads prayer to command Ghana cedi to stop depreciating (video)

"All things are possible to him that believes, I said all things are possible to him that believes. We speak to the cedi. We prophesy to the cedi, let the cedi stabilize.

"Open your mouth, put your hands together, prophesy, speak to the cedi… open your mouth, speak to the cedi, prophesy, arrest the cedi, stabilize it in prayer. In the name of Jesus," the popular man of God is heard praying in the short video filmed on November 7, 2022.

Amid the current economic hardship, the Ghana cedi has depreciated against the dollar and other major trading currencies, causing the prices of goods and services to increase astronomically.

This is not the first time Duncan-Williams has resorted to prayer to help stop the Ghana cedi from depreciating. Recently, Ghanaian playwright and actor, Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM) dug out an old video of the senior pastor, mocking him over the failure of his prayer to stabilise the local currency.

"It will not fall any further, I command the cedi to climb, I command the resurrection of the cedi. In the name of Jesus I command and release a miracle for Ghana's economy. In the name of Jesus, Satan I say take your hands off the president, take off your hands on the Central Bank and Finance Minister," Duncan-Williams said in the prayer.

Relatedly, the economic downturn and its concomitant hardship have forced the Church of Pentecost to declare a 3-day fasting and prayer across the country to seek God’s intervention.

A circular dated Saturday, November 5 has directed all assemblies of the church to make room for the fasting and prayer, while ensuring it does not interfere with their regular programmes.

“We should also pray for wisdom for our leaders to find immediate solutions to these challenges,” the circular signed by Chairman of COP Apostle Eric Nyamekye requested as quoted by 3news.com.

“These prayer and fasting sessions may be fused with any existing programme scheduled for the week.

“All Area Heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result.”

The fasting and prayer which is scheduled to begin today, Thursday, November 10 and end on Sunday, November 13, is aimed at interceding for Ghana and the global community in these challenging times.