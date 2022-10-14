RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Electoral Commission to cancel registration of 17 political parties

Andreas Kamasah

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has given 17 dormant political parties up to Thursday, October 21, to prove that they have offices in all regions and districts across the country or lose their registration.

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa

According to the commission, it undertook a nationwide inspection of the offices of all registered political parties from May 16, 2022, to June 9, 2022, and it became clear that some of them are not national in character as required by law.

The Political Parties Act 2000 mandates the EC to revoke the registrations of parties that do not have a presence in all districts and regions of Ghana.

In a notice published on Thursday, October 13, 2022, the commission said that it has resolved to crack the whip this time around.

“The Commission intends to invoke Section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Act of 2000, Act 574, which mandates it to cancel the registration of Political Parties which do not have offices at the National and Regional levels.

“In this vein, the following political parties are by this notice requested to show cause in writing to the Electoral Commission why their registration should not be cancelled,” the notice read in part.

There are currently 27 political parties registered with the Electoral Commission.

Below is the list of the affected parties:

1.Democratic People’s Party (DPP)

2.United Development System Party (UDSP)

3.Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE)

4.Yes People’s Party (YPP)

5.United Ghana Movement (UGM)

6.New Vision Party (NVP)

7.Ghana Democratic Republican Party (GDRP)

8.Ghana National Party (GNP)

9.Power Unity Party (PUP)

10.People’s Action Party (PAP)

11.United Renaissance Party (URP)

12.United Love Party (ULP)

13.Democratic Freedom Party (DFP)

14.Reform Patriotic Democrats (RPD)

15.United Front Party (UFP)

16.United Progressive Party (UPP)

17.National Reform Party (NRP)

