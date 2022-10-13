RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Mechanic welcomes babies after impregnating 2 sisters, ages 17 and 13

Andreas Kamasah

A mechanic who impregnated two teenage sisters has reportedly welcomed babies while facing trial for his conduct.

The Nigerian man, identified as Nduka Anyanwu, was allegedly having sex with the girls aged between 17 and 13 when they both became pregnant within the same period.

According to pulse.ng, when he appeared before the Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos State, he said, Christian Onyere, the father of the girls, gave him the elder one to marry.

Christian Bob Onyere came to me for help while I was processing papers to travel. He then told me to marry his daughter so that when I finally travel out, I will come back to take his family with me,” the defendant said during the court proceedings, as quoted by the news outlet.

He recounted how the girls’ parents had invited him to a hospital where a pregnancy test result of the elder of the two sisters was shown to him before they told him about the pregnancy of the younger one too.

“After showing me a pregnancy test, they said they were going to have me arrested. I asked why. They said the other daughter was also pregnant,” Anyanwu said.

There was something I discovered when those girls started coming to my house. Some boys used to visit them to the extent that I was not comfortable with it. Their brother told me that some boys used to come and pick them up with a tricycle. So, I had to report to their father,” he added.

Justice I.A. Soladoye, the presiding judge, adjourned the case till Wednesday, November 23, 2022, for further hearing.

Andreas Kamasah
