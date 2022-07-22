Ghanaian male public servants want sex as bribe more than money

According to ghanaguardian.com, the head of pricing at the Ghana Statistical Service, Kwaben Adjaho, described the disclosure as disturbing, while speaking in respect of the survey in an interview with Kessben FM’s Kwame Appiah Kubi on Maakye.

He noted that most Ghanaian public servants ask for sex from women who they engage with in their official line of duty, while their female counterparts are much more interested in taking physical cash or through mobile money.

The GIPSS survey revealed that the bribes paid in the year 2021 were equivalent to almost one-third of the year’s budget allocation to the Ministry of Education.

The same survey report ranked the Ghana Police Service as the most corrupt institution among 23 others sampled by the Ghana Statistical Service in collaboration with other stakeholders.

The research was dubbed 'Corruption in Ghana, Peoples Experiences and View'.

The ultimate goal of the survey was to unearth corrupt institutions and make available data that will guide the formulation of policies that will look to nip corruption in the bud.

The survey further reveals that more than 17.4 million bribes were paid in 2021, with police officers topping the list of officials who take bribes at 53.2%.

The Ghana Immigration Service Officers and GRA customs officers come next, at 37.4% and 33.6%, respectively, while elected government representatives are at the bottom of the list at 2.9%.

According to the survey, people with the highest level of (tertiary) education were 1.6 times more likely to have paid a bribe than people with no formal education.

Also, ten out of the 16 administrative regions recorded a prevalence of bribery higher than the national average.

There are, however, sizable variations across the 16 regions of the country.

The prevalence of bribery in the Bono East, Savannah, and Volta regions, for example, is substantially lower than the national rate, at 11.8, 14.5, and 19.1 percent, respectively.