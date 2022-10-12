RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

I used menstrual blood to cook for him but he's now dating my friend – Ghanaian lady (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian lady has confessed that she used her menstrual blood to cook food for her boyfriend in a bid to make him love her alone, but the black magic has rather turned his face and heart away, and he is now dating her friend.

Tomato Stew
Tomato Stew

The anonymous lady revealed this on Confessions with Ms. Nancy on TV3.

Read Also

According to her, she had been dating the said boyfriend for the past six months, and had even taken him to her mother for an introduction.

While her mother advised her to pray to God for the relationship to bear fruit, she later saw an advertisement of black magic on social media and decided to use it to charm the man into loving her alone forever.

“About 6 months ago, I met this young man, and we liked each other. One thing led to another, and he proposed. I took brought him home. My mum liked him and said I should pray into this and see how it goes.

“I was surfing the internet one day and chanced on a lady on TikTok. She said I have this thing I could show you, and your man will never leave you if you do this. If you want him to marry you or whatever you want, if you do this, you have him forever,” she recounted.

READ ALSO: Indian company ordered to stop producing cough syrups after many deaths in Gambia

Although she performed all the rituals, including using her menstrual blood to prepare her lover’s favourite food, the charm did not work. Instead, the man has lost love for her and he is now dating her close friend whom she confided the nasty act in.

“I wanted this man for myself. I didn’t want him to share him with anybody. So I DM-ed the lady, and she showed me what to do. She asked me to use my menstrual blood to prepare food for my boyfriend to eat. I prepared tomato stew with his favourite ripe plantain.

“Fast forward, I told my best friend that this is what I did. But after two months, I noticed my boyfriend giving my best friend attention. After I probed, I found out that they were dating.

“Right now, I don’t know what’s happening because the guy does not want anything to do with me again,” she cried.

It remains unclear if her friend grabbed the innocent man’s heart with genuine love or resorted to superior charm.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Suspect in jail

Apprentice gets life imprisonment for fingering boss' 4-year-old daughter

Udeogu Chinelo,

I beat her to death – 37-year-old lady confesses to killing 3-year-old granddaughter

Bloody machete

Man kills 60-year-old man found with his wife, reports himself to police

Goat meat pepper soup for the weekend

Ghanaian man beats friend to death over goat soup