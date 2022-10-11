It takes corruption to cure corruption – Ex-governor jailed for stealing offers solution

He alluded to his conviction alongside Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba State, saying if that was the solution to corruption in Nigeria, it would have ended already.

“Dariye and Nyame were jailed. Has it ended corruption? Like I told My Lordship, you can jail me for 200 years, if that will end corruption, I will say glory be to God,” he said, as quoted by pulse.ng.

“If we want to end corruption, it will not be a one-day issue; you will take corruption to cure corruption. And if you start delivering policies, let me just tell you for example: If the railway is working, without these people sabotaging, it will reduce a lot of hardship on our people, it will reduce the prices of commodities, farm produce.

“Things are not working, some people are benefitting from it, they are frustrating government measures. I am sure this administration when they came on board, they had several strategies aimed at taking Nigeria to the next level but unfortunately, people who believe they will lose out are frustrating it because it is business as usual. So, we need a collective will and the resolve of every Nigerian (to end corruption),” Dariye recommended.

He was convicted of stealing N1.16 billion while serving as Plateau governor from 1999 to 2007.