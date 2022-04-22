Lady in court for beating sugar daddy’s wife for preventing her from seeing him

Part of the charge sheet read: "You are charged that on April 13, 2022, at the AMG Centre at R1 Osters in Kasarani sub-county within Nairobi City County, assaulted Peris Susan Wangui, occasioning her actual bodily harm."

Muthoni allegedly Muthoni attacked Wangui and bit her armpit after the latter prevented the former from talking to her (the victim’s) husband.

The victim’s husband told the court that Muthoni was his ex-girlfriend. He narrated that she wrestled his wife in his presence in Kasarani estate, Kenya’s Nairobi.

In his statement read to the court, he recounted: "I knew Catherine as my former girlfriend. She had come to my business premises and she told her to wait at the reception but she arrogantly refused, began pushing my wife."

According to the court documents, Muthoni went to Wangui's business premises in the company of a man who claimed to be a police officer and demanded to speak to her husband, Tuko.co.ke reports.

"The complainant was together with her husband and other employees when the accused person started an altercation with the complainant and assaulted the complainant by biting her armpit."

Meanwhile, the suspect, Muthoni pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against her.

In her statement to the police, she said: "The complainant who is known to me physically since I have met her before at the same office came and told me to leave the office since she wanted to speak to my husband."