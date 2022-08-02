Mentally challenged woman kills young man at Kwame Nkrumah interchange

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was throwing stones sporadically, and when they saw the deceased walking after her, they thought he was going to restrain the uncontrollable woman, only to realise that she had overpowered him.

The woman reportedly hit the deceased’s head with a cement block, causing his death on the spot.

The police officers deployed to the scene managed to handcuff the woman and send her to the psychiatric hospital for examination.

The Nima district police commander, who spoke to Accra-based Citi FM, declined to speak on record except to say that his outfit would investigate the incident.

A video circulating on some online channels shows the lifeless body of the yet-to-be identified young man lying on the ground with numerous anxious bystanders rushing to catch a glimpse, amidst wailing.

The said mentally ill woman is reported to be have been terrorising pedestrians and drivers since the early hours of Monday at the overhead near the trotro stations, to the extent that she allegedly smashed the windscreens of four moving cars on the road and wounded several persons.