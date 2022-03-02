According to the service, the arrested person is in its custody helping with investigations.

The suspects reportedly engaged the officers in a shootout before they were overpowered.

It would be recalled that on Monday, February 21,2021, some armed men attacked the bus with about 40 passengers onboard, which was traveling from Takoradi in the Western Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

READ ALSO: Bank cleaner jailed 25 years for calling 3 robbers to rob customer of GHC600k

They robbed their victims of their money and other belongings before asking them to pray for them. According to the bandits, they are not happy with the criminality, but the general hardship has compelled them to venture into it.

"After the robbery, they asked us to pray for them because it was not their will to stop vehicles on the highway and rob passengers of their belongings but the system has compelled them to do so," Akua, a victim told Takoradi-based Connect FM.

Another passenger indicated that the armed robbers took away his bag containing an amount of GH¢8,500.

"I’m a driver and I was going to buy an engine for my vehicle at Kumasi. "My was last week stolen by another set of armed robbers at Kintampo so I decided to carry the money in my bag, but unfortunately, I have been robbed again," he lamented.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Police Command is pursuing three robbery suspects who robbed a victim at gunpoint and made away with his white Toyota Land Cruiser V8 2017 registered vehicle, with two Apple iPhones valued at GHC 19,000.00 and some unspecified amount of money at his residence in Gbanyamle, near Islamic SHS, Tamale.