You talk when you need to talk – MP who’s not spoken in parliament since 2012

He explained that he is more focused on making an impact on his constituency than talking unnecessarily. He added that most of the parliamentary work is done at the committee levels, so although he doesn't speak on the floor, he does a lot of work behind the scenes.

"You know how parliament works; you talk when there is a need to talk. Some of our work is mostly at the committee level. For me, all I believe in is to make sure I work in my community, and they like me because I changed the lives of people," Mahama said in the interview.

The silent lawmaker added that despite not speaking and getting a lot of media attention, he remains his constituents’ favourite, for which reason they have elected him three times to represent them.

He asserted that most of his colleague MPs who always "make noise" on the floor of parliament and are on radio, TV and social media doing all sorts of attention-seeking things mostly have nothing to show for their exhibitionism.

"Some MPs make noise in Parliament, but when you visit their constituency, you don't see any changes. If you enter Nima today, you will notice a lot of changes from pavement blocks, to the construction of roads, bridges and other major projects."

Interestingly, some members of the Ayawaso East constituency have attested to their MP’s claims, saying that he has met their expectations.