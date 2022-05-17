Barker-Vormawor charged with "careless and inconsiderate driving"

However, Oliver himself took to his Facebook page to reveal that he was being "held in cells at the Madina Court".

According to him, he has been charged with "careless and inconsiderate driving" and he needed two sureties to secure him bail.

"Neho! I am currently being held in cells at the Madina Court. My phone still with me," Oliver disclosed.

"Very Bizarre that I had never been arrested in life. Yet, In just one year of #FixTheCountry activism, I have already been arrested three times.

"I have also already been sued three times, twice by the Ghana Police Service, and by the Electoral Commissoner.

"Anyway, it must all be a coincidence. I’m sure. No one is above the law, except the President," he lamented.

Barker-Vormawor is currently on a GH¢2 million bail following his earlier arrest in February this year in connection with a Facebook post he had made in which he vowed to stage a coup if the e-levy was passed into law by parliament.

The social activist was subsequently charged with a treason felony and is facing trial.

Meanwhile, he has called for the impeachment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the President has breached a lot of laws, therefore, he has to be impeached.

Speaking with Accra-based Metro TV, Barker-Vormawor said he has nothing against President Akufo-Addo and his government. However, his disregard of the law should make him go.

"I have never been against this government but I do have reached a point where I think that the current President needs to be impeached and I’m not against him because I’m much more for the constitution….because he [Akufo-Addo] used national security folks to attack the citizens of this country."

"This is the highest level of attack on our constitutional values and I don’t think that we should take any of these for granted."